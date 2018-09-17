Gov’t monitoring health of Venezuelan migrants to avoid threat of pandemic

Guyana is intent on working with its neighbours and the international community to monitor and manage the health of Venezuelan migrants so that any possible pandemic can be nipped in the bud.

“If you have 12 or 15 people moving and they are ill with malaria or measles and these types of afflictions then there is a danger posed, especially to our indigenous peoples, of possible pandemic. That is one area in which we need special help to monitor and to make sure we have the vaccinations and that people can be vaccinated and inoculated as appropriate,” Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge explained to a press conference on Monday.

Currently, authorities are working to find all migrants so that they can be screened and registered since at this stage the Latin American and Caribbean Region views the prosecution of Venezuelans for immigration offences “dysfunctional and insensitive.”….