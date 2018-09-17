Jagdeo to be interviewed by SOCU today

Former President Bharrat Jagdeo is to be interviewed by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) today at 2 pm as part of the long-running probe into the Pradoville 2 Housing Scheme.

Jagdeo’s office made the disclosure of the appointment last night.

This would be Jagdeo’s second encounter with SOCU on the matter. In March last year he and other former Cabinet members were questioned by SOCU on the matter. He visited SOCU after being arrested at his Church Street office

On Thursday, Jagdeo said at a press conference that appearing before SOCU in relation to the Pradoville 2 issue with the expectation that charges will be laid against former Cabinet ministers of the previous government will set the precedent for a new People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government to pursue corruption charges against the David Granger government…..