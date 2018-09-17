Police to seek legal advice for murder of Annandale pensioner

‘C’ Division police will be sending the file on the investigation into the murder of Krishnachand Dabee, the pensioner whose lifeless body was found in his Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) yard late last month, for legal advice today.

Commander of the Division, Calvin Brutus told Stabroek News yesterday that investigators have wrapped up their investigation and compiled a file, which will be sent for advice, which will determine the way forward with the case.

He noted that two arrested persons remain in police custody and one has since narrated a story to investigators. On Saturday, ….