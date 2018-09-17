Guyana News

Public Utilities Commission hosts Open Day

By Staff Writer
The setup at the Public Utilities Commission’s headquarters in Queenstown on Friday.

In a bid to lift its profile and encourage more subscribers to utilise its services, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) hosted its first Open Day on Friday, at its headquarters in Queenstown.

The PUC is empowered to initiate and conduct investigations into the operations and standards of service of any public utilities which fall within its purview. These are the Guyana Power and Light Inc., Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), the Guyana Telephone & Telegraph Co Ltd, and Digicel.

Speaking to Stabroek News during Friday’s event, Secretary of the Commission, Vidiahar Persaud, said, “The Open Day is intended to lift the Commission’s profile. A lot of persons are not aware of the PUC and what it does actually as a regulator. Ironically, a lot of persons have vital services because of the public utilities and that is why you have the PUC.”….

