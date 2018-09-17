Reduced fuel supply led to months-long Kwakwani power shortage

The persistent power shortages being experienced by Kwakwani has been blamed on a limited supply of fuel with Kwakwani Utility Inc. (KUI) being unable to procure normal amounts from Russian aluminum company, Rusal.

Rusal owns 90% of the Aroaima, Berbice-based Bauxite Company Guyana Inc. The company’s operations is located on the Berbice River between Kwakwani and Linden. KUI procures fuel from the company to power its generators. However, Kwakwani has been experiencing persistent and lengthy power outages for months now and on Friday, dozens of residents protested and vowed to continue until their plight is addressed.

One resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Stabroek News yesterday that the issue stems from KUI being unable to procure the same amount of fuel from Rusal to run the generator that supplies electricity to the community…..