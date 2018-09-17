Guyana News

Vendors prolong stay at Stabroek Wharf despite warning of collapse

By Staff Writer
Gifford Hunter (RHS Breaking News Services photo)

A day after the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) closed off three entrances of the decrepit Stabroek Market Wharf, vendors on Friday continued to ply their trade, despite the existing risks.

At a meeting held with Town Clerk Royston King, officials of the city administration and vendors; vendors pleaded to be allowed to remain on the wharf until the identified Russell Square area is completed.

Vendors told Stabroek News on Friday that they had been granted permission to operate on the wharf until mid-next week. By then, it is expected that the city administration will complete preparatory works at Russell Square, which is located west of the Stabroek Market…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

City plans to relocate Stabroek wharf vendors to car park

Stabroek market wharf restoration awaiting Ministry’s green light

City identifies four possible sites for relocation of Stabroek wharf vendors

More in Guyana News

Inquiry ordered into City Hall

Jagdeo to be interviewed by SOCU today

Jaguar Oil Field Services to market Guyanese-made industrial equipment

Comments