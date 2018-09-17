Vendors prolong stay at Stabroek Wharf despite warning of collapse

A day after the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) closed off three entrances of the decrepit Stabroek Market Wharf, vendors on Friday continued to ply their trade, despite the existing risks.

At a meeting held with Town Clerk Royston King, officials of the city administration and vendors; vendors pleaded to be allowed to remain on the wharf until the identified Russell Square area is completed.

Vendors told Stabroek News on Friday that they had been granted permission to operate on the wharf until mid-next week. By then, it is expected that the city administration will complete preparatory works at Russell Square, which is located west of the Stabroek Market…..