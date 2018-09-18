Blairmont hire car driver jailed for four years

A Blairmont, West Bank Berbice, hire car driver who was on Friday evening arrested after the police intercepted the car he was driving at D’Edward Village, and unearthed a large quantity of cannabis was today sentenced to four years imprisonment and fined over $21M.

The man, Jason Chufoon, 29, pleaded guilty today at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court to the charge of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The charge read that the man on September, 14 at D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice had in his possession 36 kilogrammes of narcotics.

Chufoon, who was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment by Magistrate Rhondell Weaver, was also fined $ 21, 773, 634.

The Guyana Police Force’s Public Relations Officer Jairam Ramlakhan had confirmed that the bust, was made around 7.10 pm during a “mass patrol” last Friday evening.

According to information gathered, the vehicle used by Chufoon belongs to a car rental service located in East Canje, Berbice. This newspaper was reliably informed that the man was seen in the Canje area on Friday searching for the rental service. He eventually found the service with the assistance of residents and he rented the vehicle that was eventually intercepted.