Complaints over contract awards among pivotal issues for City Hall inquiry

Town Clerk Royston King has been ordered to proceed on administrative leave from Friday to facilitate the impending Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the administration and operations of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC), which will examine the award of contracts, among other things.

Following myriad complaints about the administration and operations of the M&CC, the Local Government Commission (LGC) said it took a decision to constitute the CoI, which will examine, advise and report on irregularities that possibly exist at the local government body.

In a statement issued yesterday, the LGC explained that the decision to hold the CoI was unanimously since an April 17th statutory meeting, following deliberations on the complaints received on the M&CC’s administration and operations. ….