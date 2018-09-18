Conductor charged with raping girl, 14

A minibus conductor was yesterday charged with raping a 14-year-old girl, while an arrest warrant was issued for his alleged accomplice.

Asahel Williams, 28, appeared in the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown to answer to the charge.

It is alleged that on October 7th, 2015, at Plum Park, Sophia, Williams engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 17.Sherwayne Brandt, who was to be charged jointly with Williams, did not show at court, resulting in an arrest warrant being issued for him.

Police allege that on the day in question, the accused was the conductor of a Route 40 minibus, while his co-accused was the driver. According to the police, the teen, who was a passenger on the minibus, was taken to a house in Plum Park, Sophia, where the men allegedly raped her. The young girl reported the matter to her parents, who then informed the police.

Williams, who was not required to plead to the indictable charge, was granted his release on $300,000 bail. He is expected to return to court on September 24th for his next hearing.