Five accused of drug trafficking at Parika granted bail

By Staff Writer

Three of the five men who were charged for allegedly trafficking over 100 pounds of cocaine and cannabis at Parika, East Bank Essequibo, have been granted $2M bail each.  Two others had been granted bail before.

Khemraj Lall, 39, Marlon Lawrence, 36, Rajendra Persaud, 47, Cleve Thornhill, and Doodnauth Chattergoon, 36, were charged with trafficking 13.8 kilogrammes (equivalent to 30 pounds) of cocaine  and 35 kilogrammes (77 pounds) of cannabis on June 6th, at Parika…..

