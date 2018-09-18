Guyana News

Injuries sustained by beaten City Mall shop owner were life threatening

-doctor testifies

By Staff Writer
Dhanwantie Phulchand

The medical report of beaten City Mall shop owner Dhanwantie Phulchand revealed that the injuries she sustained were life threatening.

Her alleged attackers—Marissa George and John Caesar – are on trial before Justice Sandil Kissoon and a 12-member jury for attempting to murder Phulchand on July 4th, 2009.

Taking the witness stand when the trial continued yesterday was Dr. Dwayne Kellman, who read and explained the medical report from which the court heard that the multiple lacerations, fractures and blunt trauma Phulchand sustained could have cost her her life…..

