Job readiness camp hosts 150 youths

By Staff Writer
Some of the participants and officials

One hundred and fifty youths from across the country are now better prepared for jobs after a readiness summer camp.

Dubbed Employment Attack 102, the camp was a collaboration of  Specialists in Sustained Youth Development and Research Inc (SSYDR) and ExxonMobil Guyana.

A press release yesterday from SSYDR and ExxonMobil said that the two-month summer camp targeted over 150 youth from secondary schools within Regions 3, 4, 5, 6, and 10. The release said that 153 youths in total were recruited and 150 completed the engagement. Employment Attack 102’s focus was working with youth from various secondary schools. The Camp comprised two components:….

