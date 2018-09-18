Mason shot at Mackenzie bar

A mason was shot during the wee hours of yesterday by a licensed firearm owner with whom he had a confrontation at a bar in Mackenzie, Linden.

George Daniels, 33, of Section ‘O’ Industrial Area, Mackenzie, Linden was shot once to his right hand. The bullet entered and exited.

Reports are that the incident occurred around 1.20 am yesterday at the Tropical Refreshment bar owned by the suspect, ….