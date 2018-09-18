Guyana News

Mason shot at Mackenzie bar

By Staff Writer

A mason was shot during the wee hours of yesterday by a licensed firearm owner with whom he had a confrontation at a bar in Mackenzie, Linden.

George Daniels, 33, of Section ‘O’ Industrial Area, Mackenzie, Linden was shot once to his right hand. The bullet entered and exited.

Reports are that the incident occurred around 1.20 am yesterday at the Tropical Refreshment bar owned by the suspect, ….

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Essequibo bar owner shot during row over pools game

31 more years behind bars for cop who killed girlfriend

Guard shot at Lower Kara Kara

More in Guyana News

VIDEO: Jagdeo invokes immunity during SOCU questioning

Ecstasy use discovered in five schools

Patterson, other ministers for questioning by SOCU

Comments