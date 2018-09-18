Guyana News

No-case against Shariff, wife for alleged non-compliance with court order -lawyer argues

By Staff Writer

A no-case submission was yesterday made on behalf of former Ministry of the Presidency Permanent Secretary Omar Shariff and his wife, who are accused of failing to comply with a court order.

Shariff and his wife, Savitri Hardeo, both of Dowding Street, Kitty, are currently on trial before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore on a charge that on or before October 14th, 2016, at Georgetown, they failed to comply with a production order issued by acting Chief Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards…..

