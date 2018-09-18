Patterson, other ministers for questioning by SOCU

Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson along with other government ministers will soon be invited to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Headquarters to answer questions on Cabinet’s award of a contract to Dutch firm LievenseCSO for a feasibility study for a new bridge over the Demerara River, according to Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.
This was disclosed by Jagdeo shortly after his interview with SOCU investigators yesterday on the ‘Pradoville 2’ housing scheme probe.
SOCU officials later confirmed to Stabroek News….
