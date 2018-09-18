Guyana News

Trial magistrate seeks to recuse herself after casino robbery accused voices distrust

By Staff Writer

One of the three accused in the Ramada Princess Casino robbery yesterday voiced his distrust of trial magistrate Judy Latchman, prompting her to seek to have the matter reassigned.

It is alleged that Wayne Griffith, Junior Stewart and Andrew Blackman, while being in the company of others and armed with guns, robbed cashiers of $8,951,000, which was the property of the Princess Casino, on April 29th, 2017, at Providence, East Bank Demerara…..

