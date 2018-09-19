Absent child molestation convict gets life sentence

Deosarran Narine, called ‘Cha Cha’ and ‘Kumar,’ was yesterday handed a life sentence in his absence after a jury found him guilty of sexually molesting a five-year-old girl. Narine, who was present throughout his trial before absenting himself yesterday morning when the matter was called for the judge to do the summation of the case for the jury, was charged with committing the offence in May, 2014.

In light of his absence, the court adjourned the proceedings until yesterday afternoon, while ordering that ranks be dispatched to the man’s last known address in a bid to locate him. These efforts were, however, futile.

Narine’s attorney, Maxwell McKay, could not account for his client’s absence either. ….