Guyana News

Absent child molestation convict gets life sentence

By Staff Writer

Deosarran Narine, called ‘Cha Cha’ and ‘Kumar,’ was yesterday handed a life sentence in his absence after a jury found him guilty of sexually molesting a five-year-old girl. Narine, who was present throughout his trial before absenting himself yesterday morning when the matter was called for the judge to do the summation of the case for the jury, was charged with committing the offence in May, 2014.

In light of his absence, the court adjourned the proceedings until yesterday afternoon, while ordering that ranks be dispatched to the man’s last known address in a bid to locate him. These efforts were, however, futile.

Narine’s attorney, Maxwell McKay, could not account for his client’s absence either. ….

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Ten years for attempted murder at Somerset

Absent convict gets life sentence for child rape

Guard murdered at Enmore grocery

More in Guyana News

Rape accused Mocha welder in suspected suicide before facing charge

Rape accused Mocha welder in suspected suicide before facing charge

Rehab of Bartica Ferry Stelling pegged at $601m

North West pork knocker remanded on shotgun charge

North West pork knocker remanded on shotgun charge

Comments