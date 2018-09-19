Civil aviation seeking contractor for preparatory works on site for new HQ

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has issued an invitation for bids for preparatory works on land at Providence, East Bank Demerara, which has been allocated for the construction of its new headquarters.

At the beginning of this year, GCAA Director General Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d) Egbert Field had announced that the authority was able to secure 10 acres of land at Providence, East Bank Demerara, for the construction of a permanent headquarters for the agency.

Field had explained to the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the new headquarters would be a four-storey building, capable of housing more facilities than the current building, with adequate parking space. A section of the GCAA’s training school is also to be located on the premises…..