Cops charged with unlawful detention, assault of club patron

An Assistant Superinten-dent of Police (ASP) and a Corporal were yesterday taken before a city court to answer to separate charges of unlawful detention and assault.

ASP Mahendra Singh and Corporal Christopher Dhanraj were brought into the courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to the charges.

Prior to the charges being read, Prosecutor Tracy Ann Gittens attempted to prevent reporters from taking photos of the men. Gittens approached the media area that was occupied by several reporters and stated in a hostile manner, “These matters for Mahendra Singh and Christopher Dhanraj, I don’t want no cameras.” After repeating the instruction, Gittens was asked for a reason by members of the media, to which she responded, “Because I said so.”….