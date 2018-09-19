Demerara Bakery to work with First Lady on robotic camps

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday met with the management of Demerara Bakery at her office, to discuss possible collaborations in the area of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
According to a Ministry of the Presidency (MoP) press release, the First Lady thanked the officials of the bakery, who included Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Marissa DaCosta-Takrudin; Managing Director, Peter Abai; Human Resources and Marketing Manager, Davindra Lalltoo and Director, Sharmella Chan-Abai, for showing an interest in STEM and suggested that robotics camps be held in the community of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara where the bakery is located…..
