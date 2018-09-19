Guyana News

Demerara Bakery to work with First Lady on robotic camps

By Staff Writer
First Lady, Sandra Granger (left) greets Director of Demerara Bakery, Sharmella Chan- Abai. Also in photo are CEO of the Bakery Marissa DaCosta – Thakurdin (second left), and Human Resource and Marketing Manager, Davindra Lalltoo (second right).   

First Lady, Sandra Granger, yesterday met with the management of Demerara Bakery at her office, to discuss possible collaborations in the area of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

 According to a Ministry of the Presidency (MoP) press release, the First Lady thanked the officials of the bakery, who included Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Marissa DaCosta-Takrudin; Managing Director, Peter Abai; Human Resources and Marketing Manager, Davindra Lalltoo and Director, Sharmella Chan-Abai, for showing an interest in STEM and suggested that robotics camps be held in the community of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara where the bakery is located…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Thirty students at Robotics camp at Friendship

First Lady presents robotic kit to Den Amstel Primary

June 24 Robot exhibition aiming to inspire, educate local youth

More in Guyana News

Local foods to be marketed through new CAL project

Local foods to be marketed through new CAL project

Civil aviation seeking contractor for preparatory works on site for new HQ

Civil aviation seeking contractor for preparatory works on site for new HQ

Guyana to host Commonwealth Public Administration Conference

Guyana to host Commonwealth Public Administration Conference

Comments