Guyana signs energy MOU with T&T

Guyana and Trinidad today signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Sector Cooperation with the leaders of both countries, President David Granger and Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr. Keith Rowley assuring that there is no “takeover” of any sector by either side.

“There is nothing in the MOU which seeks to harm the interest of one state or the other. There is no sellout. There were some unjustified fears that Guyana is giving away the family jewels but that is not true. It is simply a means of collaborating,” Granger said at the State House signing.

Dr. Rowley said that he was disappointed to hear that there have been concerns by Guyana’s private sector that the MOU allows for a “takeover” by his country’s businessmen. This is since his country has always been a “good neighbour” and wants to sincerely help not just this country, but all of CARICOM develop holistically.

“I can only say, for me that is disappointing because we are working towards ensuring that we as a people, not just a people of Trinidad and Tobago but of CARICOM, do better for all ourselves and to hover against that is disappointing. To the extent that there is any potential takeover, that I do not think is going to happen, it is simply the participation of a good neighbour working with those who have the need for our presence”, he said.

The MOU’s contents were not released to the press but the Ministry of the Presidency said it will be made available later today. Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge in a statement last Friday said, the signing of the MoU was “consistent with our rights and obligations within CARICOM and in keeping with our relationship with Trinidad and Tobago.”

The energy sector cooperation MOU, he said, is one of two agreements Guyana shared with T&T. The first, which was renewed earlier this year, he said, is a platform to discuss all bilateral cooperation and the second to be signed is for cooperation in oil and gas. The Foreign Affairs Minister noted that it “is more for co-operation on a governance level than it is an invitation to Trinidadian companies, which already enjoy the rights to establish businesses here within the framework of free movement of goods and services under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy.”