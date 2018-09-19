Guyana News

Kennard sworn in for city probe

-Royston King likely to be among first witnesses

Deputy Chairman of the Local Government Commission, Andrew Garnett (left) and former Chancellor Justice Cecil Kennard addressing reporters at the LGC’s Eping Avenue office yesterday.

Former Chancellor of the Judiciary, retired Justice Cecil Kennard was yesterday sworn in as the sole commissioner on the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the administration and operations of the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC).

Speaking with the media immediately after his swearing in, Kennard promised to conduct a “quick inquiry” provided that witnesses appear in a “speedy manner”. He noted that October 31 has been set as the deadline for submission of the report.

Deputy Chairman of the Local Government Commission, Andrew Garnett however noted that if in the process of the inquiry an extension becomes necessary then it will be granted. An extension for written submissions has already been granted since the notice of the inquiry was published late…..

