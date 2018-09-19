Guyana News

Local foods to be marketed through new CAL project

By Staff Writer

A number of Guyanese businesses will now be able to market their delicacies to an international audience through Caribbean Airlines’ (CAL) recently launched Caribbean Café project.

Caribbean Café is a free in-flight snack and beverage list featuring products from Trinidad & Tobago, Jamaica and Guyana, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI). Customers travelling on intra-Caribbean and international flights with the airline’s Boeing 737 fleet will now have the option to purchase a selection of sweet and savoury snacks, along with beverages ranging from non-alcoholic to premium alcoholic options.

DPI said that on September 14, a CAL team met with Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin  and a number of stakeholders from the manufacturing and private sectors, at the Marriott Hotel, to discuss the way forward with the project…..

