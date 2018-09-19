North West pork knocker remanded on shotgun charge

A pork knocker was yesterday remanded to prison after he was charged with being in possession of an unlicensed rifle, which police say was discovered by his wife after he allegedly assaulted her.

Adonis Harrison, 28, was read a charge which alleged that on September 8th, at Black Water Village, North West, he had a shotgun without being a licensed firearm holder.

It was further alleged that on the same date he assaulted Joan Joseph.

Harrison pleaded not guilty to both charges…..