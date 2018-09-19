Over 90 CANU ranks undergoing training

Over 90 Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officers are currently participating in the agency’s annual staff training and Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan has pledged to provide them with more resources to execute their mandate.

Ramjattan was speaking on Monday at the opening ceremony of the agency’s annual staff training, which was held at the National Racquet Centre in Georgetown, under the theme “Stemming the flow of narcotics through capacity building and inter-agency collaboration.”

The five days of training, which began on Monday, will see the officers exposed to a number of core practical subject areas, such as the rules as it relates to the use of firearms, the handling of prisoners, techniques for searching passengers, cargo and vehicles, airline operations and the documentation of airline landings…..