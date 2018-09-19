Rehab of Bartica Ferry Stelling pegged at $601m

Rehabilitation work on the Bartica Ferry Stelling will soon commence, as tenders for the project were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.

An engineer’s estimate has pegged the cost of the project at over $601M. The bids were opened under the Transport and Harbours Department.

In addition, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure received multi-million dollar bids from local construction and engineering firms to execute works that will see the river and sea defences along the coastal plain between Pomeroon-Supenaam and East Berbice- Corentyne being strengthened.

The companies and their bids are as follows;

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Construction of Sea Defence Structures between Regions 2-6

Lot 1- Construction of Rip Rap River Defences at Good Intent, Essequibo Coast Region 2- Phase 1.

Lot 2- Construction of Rip Rap River Defences at San Souci, Wakenaam Island, Region 3.

Lot 3- Construction of Rip Rap River Defences at Belle Plaine, Wakenaam Island, Region 3- Phase 2.

Lot 4- Construction of Rip Rap River Defences at Cane Field Leguan Island, Region 3- Phase 2

Lot 5-Construction of Rip Rap River Defences at Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara- Region 3 Phase 2.

Lot 6-Construction of Rip Rap River Defences at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara- Region 3.

Lot 7- Construction of Rip Rap River Defences at De Willem, West Coast Demerara- Region 3- Phase 2.

Lot 8- Construction of Rip Rap River Defences and Upgrading Works at Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara- Region – Phase 2

Lot 9- Construction of Rip Rap River Defences at Chapman’s Grove, East Coast Demerara Region 4- Phase 3.

Lot 10-Construction of Rip Rap River Defences and Upgrading works to Structures at Scottsburg, Corentyne, Berbice, Region 6.

Lot 11 Rehabilitation of Rip Rap Sea Defence from Windsor Forest to La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara, Region 3.

Lot 12- Rehabilitation of Rip Rap Sea Defences at Blankenburg West Coast Demerara, Region 3.