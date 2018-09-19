Smith Creek Toshao plans community centre

Sherman Lewis, the Toshao of Smith Creek Village in Region One says part of his Village Council plans for the next three years, is to establish a multipurpose centre and an improved drainage system.

In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Lewis said that because Smith Creek is located at the edge of the Barima River, when there is a high tide the water lodges in the village for a prolonged period causing the area to become very swampy since there is poor drainage…..