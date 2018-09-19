Stabroek wharf vendors given greenlight to construct stalls at relocation site

City councillors on Monday voted to allow vendors being relocated from the Stabroek Market wharf to construct stalls at their own cost, thereby relieving City Hall of the financial burden of construction after it had already spent $23 million on preparatory works at Russell Square to accommodate them.

Chief City Engineer Colvern Venture disclosed the figure when he answered a query from Councillor Phillip Smith during a special statutory meeting convened on Monday at City Hall to discuss the vendors’ relocation.

Venture explained that the money was spent on the resurfacing and reconstruction of the drainage system, among other things, at Russell Square, west of the Public Buildings…..