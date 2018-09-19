Suspect in custody over death of Linden handyman

The businessman who is accused of fatally beating Linden resident, Leroy Barron during an argument on Saturday was turned in at the Mackenzie Police Station on Monday evening by his mother.

This was confirmed by police spokesman Jairam Ramlakhan who told Stabroek News that the suspect, Travis Hazel, called ‘Fifty’, 31, of Silver City, Wismar, Linden remains in custody and is likely to be charged soon.

Reports are that the suspect reportedly related to the police that he has been advised by his attorney not to answer any questions or provide any statement…..