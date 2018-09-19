Two miners die after pit cave-in at Mowasi Backdam

Two men were killed after a mining pit caved in at Mowasi Backdam, Konawaruk, Potaro, where the Ministry of Natural Resources says they were engaged in illegal mining on a concession.

Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman has since ordered an immediate investigation into the fatal cave in.

Up to press time last evening, the deceased were identified as Deon Sproston, called ‘Jersey Joe,’ 36, a miner of Mabaruma, North West District, and of Lot 133 Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, and Shawn (only name provided), a resident of Aishalton Village, Rupununi…..