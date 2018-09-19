Youth charged with murder of fellow Freeman St resident

An East La Penitence man was today remanded after he was charged with the murder of Roger Allen, the Freeman Street youth who was stabbed during a fight at D’Urban and Chapel streets, Lodge, last Thursday.

Matthew Parks, 20, was read a charge which stated that on September 13th, at D’Urban and Chapel streets Lodge, Georgetown, he murdered Roger Allen.

Parks was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Police prosecutor Cheryl Layne told the court that the file in relation to the matter is incomplete, noting that the post-mortem report, along with a few statements, are outstanding.

The Chief Magistrate then remanded Parks and adjourned the matter to October 10.

Police said that Allen, a Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) worker, sustained two suspected stab wounds about his body during a scuffle with fellow Freeman Street resident, Parks. Both men were subsequently rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where Allen underwent emergency surgery. He succumbed early Saturday morning while receiving medical attention.

Parks also sustained injuries but was treated and discharged.