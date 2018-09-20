Eight hundred metres of West Dem sea defence repairs completed – ministry

More than 800 metres of sea defence repairs have been completed on the West Coast of Demerara.

According to the Ministry of Public Infras-tructure’s Project Coordi-nator Dennis Ramsingh, the works, carried out at Wallers Delight and Windsor Forest, were critical because of the rapid destruction of mangrove trees over the years. These trees died as a result of a natural erosion cycle.

“Had government not taken the intervention to construct riprap sea-defences then there would have been lots of damage and breaches of the embankment. That would have caused inundation to immediate residential agricultural land. But because we were monitoring the area over some time, we had seen the need to take this intervention early,” the Department of Public Information (DPI) reported Ramsingh as saying…..