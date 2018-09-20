Guyana News

Festival City house gutted by fire

-arson suspected

By Staff Writer
The burnt remains of the house

A Festival City, North Ruimveldt house belonging to an overseas-based Guyanese was gutted by a fire, suspected to be an act of arson, during the wee hours of yesterday.

Stabroek News understands that the fire started at around 3:15am yesterday and completely gutted the interior of the 1992 Blue Mountain, Festival City, North Ruimveldt house. The building is reportedly owned by Verna Roberts. At the time of the blaze, the house was unoccupied. It is unclear what might have led to the incident. However, a resident, who wished not to be named, related to this newspaper yesterday that he was sleeping when he was awoken by loud barking from his dogs. “Is arson,” the man said while explaining that prior to the latest incident, there were two attempts.

“Two weeks ago, then last Sunday and now,” he recalled…..

