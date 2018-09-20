Guyana News

Former sugar workers lament hardship on families as they wait for severance

-PM to raise matter at Cabinet, Harbhajan says

By
Patrick Mahendrasingh

Picketing for their outstanding severance pay, former sugar workers at the Rose Hall and Skeldon estates on Monday lamented the current hardships on their families including the inability to educate their children.

They picketed outside the Prime Minister (PM) Moses Nagamootoo’s office in Port Mourant, Corentyne. His representative in the region Gobin Harbhajan later told the protesters that the PM said that he would raise the matter at the next Cabinet meeting.

The majority of the thousands of severed sugar workers received some of their severance in January of this year and the government promised the remainder in the second half of this year. With the end of September approaching there has been no further word from the government…..

