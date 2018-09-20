Guyana News

Guyana, T&T ink energy MoU

Granger: `There is no sellout’

President David Granger (left) and Trinidadian Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley exchanging copies of the MoU yesterday at State House.

Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago yesterday inked a long-awaited Memoran-dum of Understanding (MoU) on Energy Sector Cooperation with the leaders of both countries assuring that there is no need to fear any “takeover” of the energy sector by either side.

“There is nothing in the MoU which seeks to harm the interest of one state or the other. There is no sellout. There were some unjustified fears that Guyana is giving away the family jewels but that is not true. It is simply a means of collaborating,” President David Granger told reporters at the signing ceremony at State House. (See full MoU on page 23.)

T&T Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said that specific teams from both countries will work on specific projects and problems to either initiate, ameliorate or generate the kinds of outcome to contribute to the growth of the economies and the sustenance of the peoples of both countries. ….

Patterson submits documents to SOCU over bridge study probe

