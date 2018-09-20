Linden-Kwakwani road repairs bring $500 fare reduction

The cost of travel between Linden and Kwakani has seen a 16.6% reduction since the rehabilitation of the Linden/Ituni/Kwakani road, bringing the current fare down to $2,500.

For months, those travelling the route were subjected to a $500 increase as drivers complained of additional operational costs being incurred because of the state of the roadway.

According to a release from the Department of Public Information, since the rehabilitative works, drivers have reported that their vehicles are consuming less gas and that they spend less time travelling to repair shops…..