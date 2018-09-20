Guyana News

Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Sector Cooperation between The Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

By Staff Writer

The Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (hereinafter referred to individually as “the Party” and collectively as “the Parties”);

CONSIDERING the commitment of both governments to continue the development of cooperation mechanisms to foster the creation of an environment conducive to energy integration on the basis of the principles of reciprocity, solidarity and respect for sovereignty;

RECOGNIZING that the development of the energy sector contributes significantly to the strengthening of economic and social development while improving the quality of life of the citizens of both Parties;….

