Guyana News

Patterson submits documents to SOCU over bridge study probe

By Staff Writer
Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson (Department of Public Information photo)

Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson has submitted documents including a written statement to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) as part of the entity’s investigation into Cabinet’s award of a contract to Dutch firm LievenseCSO for a feasibility study for a new bridge over the Demerara River.

It is unclear when this information was submitted. A source close to the case yesterday informed that in keeping with a request made by Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira, Legal Advisor to the police, retired Justice, Claudette Singh has given certain directions which are currently being pursued. The submission of the documents is in keeping with those directions, this newspaper was told.

Though Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo said on Monday that he was informed that the minister and other cabinet members would be invited to SOCU’s Headquarters for questioning, there is no definitive word as to when this is likely to happen…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Patterson, other ministers for questioning by SOCU

Cops studying request for probe of award of Demerara bridge feasibility contract

Cabinet is inextricably complicit in breach of procurement law for bridge study

More in Guyana News

John Dow tipped to be GuySuCo chairman

By

Guyana signs historic US$20m loan with IsDB

Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Sector Cooperation between The Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Sector Cooperation between The Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

Comments