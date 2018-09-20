Patterson submits documents to SOCU over bridge study probe

Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson has submitted documents including a written statement to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) as part of the entity’s investigation into Cabinet’s award of a contract to Dutch firm LievenseCSO for a feasibility study for a new bridge over the Demerara River.

It is unclear when this information was submitted. A source close to the case yesterday informed that in keeping with a request made by Opposition Chief Whip Gail Teixeira, Legal Advisor to the police, retired Justice, Claudette Singh has given certain directions which are currently being pursued. The submission of the documents is in keeping with those directions, this newspaper was told.

Though Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo said on Monday that he was informed that the minister and other cabinet members would be invited to SOCU’s Headquarters for questioning, there is no definitive word as to when this is likely to happen…..