Ryan Crawford to face five charges including riotous behaviour

The police today said that legal advice has been obtained to the effect that Ryan Crawford be charged with the following offences.
1) Prohibition of Tinted Glass
2) Failure to Produce Driver’s Licence
3) Driving an Unfit Motor Vehicle
4) Use of Obscene Language and
5) Riotous Behaviour
The Attorney-at-Law will make his appearance at the Mahaicony Magistrate’s Court, tomorrow.
Crawford came to notice last week after an expletive-laden exchange with a policeman who had stopped his vehicle.
