Sale of Guyana livestock in T&T under discussion – Rambharat

Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago have discussed the possibility of Guyana shipping and selling livestock on the Trinidad and Tobago market says the twin island’s Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat.

“We discussed the possibility of live animals being put on the market in Trinidad,” Rambharat told Stabroek News during an interview yesterday at State House, Georgetown.

Rambharat was a member of Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s delegation that paid a visit to Guyana to sign an energy sector cooperation memorandum of understanding between Guyana and T&T. President David Granger and Rowley signed the agreement…..