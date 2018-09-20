Guyana News

Supermarket owner shot in Belle West robbery

By Staff Writer
The Wang Wang Supermarket in Belle West, Canal #2, West Bank Demerara where the robbery took place

The proprietor of the Wang Wang supermarket in Belle West, Canal #2, West Bank Demerara, is now hospitalised after being shot when bandits invaded his store on Tuesday night.

Stabroek News was unable to ascertain the name of the man, a Chinese national, as relatives refused to speak. However, this newspaper learnt that at around 8:15 pm on Tuesday, three bandits, who arrived in a car, stormed the store and robbed the owner of an undisclosed amount of cash before shooting the man and escaping…..

