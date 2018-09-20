Guyana News

T&T fully backs Guyana in Venezuela border controversy – Rowley

By Staff Writer

Although it has a working economic relationship with Venezuela, the government of Trinidad and Tobago fully supports Guyana in the border controversy with that country, Prime Minister of T&T Dr. Keith Rowley says.

“Trinidad and Tobago stands fully behind the position of Guyana with respect to its differences with Venezuela,” Rowley yesterday told a press conference at State House where he signed a memorandum of understanding on energy corporation with President David Granger.

It was President Granger who first pointed out that Guyana’s sister CARICOM country has historically stood behind this nation with regard to Venezuela’s claims…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Guyana should not be prevented from developing its natural resources – Rowley

ALBA seen as avenue to economic aid for small Caricom states -Prof Vaughan Lewis

Diplomatic defence

More in Guyana News

Guyana, T&T ink energy MoU

By
Prima facie case made out against accused in Number 70 carpenter murder case

Prima facie case made out against accused in Number 70 carpenter murder case

Patterson submits documents to SOCU over bridge study probe

Comments