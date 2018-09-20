T&T fully backs Guyana in Venezuela border controversy – Rowley

Although it has a working economic relationship with Venezuela, the government of Trinidad and Tobago fully supports Guyana in the border controversy with that country, Prime Minister of T&T Dr. Keith Rowley says.

“Trinidad and Tobago stands fully behind the position of Guyana with respect to its differences with Venezuela,” Rowley yesterday told a press conference at State House where he signed a memorandum of understanding on energy corporation with President David Granger.

It was President Granger who first pointed out that Guyana’s sister CARICOM country has historically stood behind this nation with regard to Venezuela’s claims…..