Woman on $25,000 bail for assault, property damage

A 28-year-old woman was yesterday released on $25,000 bail on charges of assault and damage to property.

The first charge alleged that Samantha La Rose, on August 24th, at Georgetown, unlawfully and maliciously damaged a Blu cellphone valued $20,000, a tarpaulin valued $5,000, an amplifier worth $35,000, a quantity of wares valued at $13,000 and other items. The total value of the damaged articles amounted to $112,000.

It was further alleged that La Rose, on the same date, unlawfully assaulted David La Rose.

The woman pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Magistrate Fabayo Azore released the woman on $25,000 bail for both charges and adjourned the matter to October 19th.