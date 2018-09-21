Attorney asks Berbice magistrate to apologise to his client or resign

Attorney-at-law Charrandass Persaud yesterday asked Magistrate Renita Singh to apologise to his client or resign after he claimed that based on orders from the magistrate, his client who is not part of an ongoing case, was ordered to sit on the bench for a long period of time.

Initially, the media was not allowed in the courtroom at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court since it was an in-camera matter. However, the magistrate later granted Persaud’s request to have media operatives be allowed to enter the court for the case in relation to his client.

Persaud then questioned why his client was arrested when she is not part of the ongoing matter before the court. He said it is the woman’s son who is involved in the matter regarding issues relating to the maintenance of his children…..