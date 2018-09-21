Cops seeking to develop footage to ID bandits who shot supermarket owner

Investigators are working to develop the video footage of the attempted robbery committed at the Wang Wang Supermarket at Belle West, Canal Number 2, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Tuesday night. Commander of ‘D’ Division Edmond Cooper yesterday told Stabroek News that police are working to develop the video footage in the hopes of identifying the suspects.

Cooper added that the incident was an attempted robbery and not an actual robbery as was reported in the press.

The commander also disclosed that the injured proprietor of the supermarket, Chang Quing Wen, 40, who was shot during the attack, was released from the hospital and a statement was taken from him.

At around 8.15 pm on Tuesday, three bandits, posing as customers, approached the owner to purchase a phone card. However, Wen became suspicious and was hesitant to sell the card, at which point one of the bandits, who was armed with a gun, shot him.

Afterward, the men quickly exited the supermarket and they fled the scene in the car they arrived in.

The injured Wen, who received a shot in one of his legs and a graze to one of his hands, was subsequently rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital for treatment.