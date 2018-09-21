Guyana News

Craig St construction worker refused bail on cocaine trafficking charge

By Staff Writer
Andrew Jordan

A construction worker was remanded to prison yesterday after being charged with the trafficking of cocaine.

The charge against Andrew Jordan, 53, states that on September 17th, at his Lot 15 Craig Street, Campbellville home, he had 100 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking in his possession.

Jordan denied the charge, which was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown…..

