Craig St construction worker refused bail on cocaine trafficking charge

A construction worker was remanded to prison yesterday after being charged with the trafficking of cocaine.
The charge against Andrew Jordan, 53, states that on September 17th, at his Lot 15 Craig Street, Campbellville home, he had 100 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking in his possession.
Jordan denied the charge, which was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments