Guyana News

Freeman St murder inquiry ongoing

By Staff Writer
Stephon Howard

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder charge against two youths accused of the near one-year-old killing of Fazal Shaheed, who was fatally shot during a robbery at Freeman Street, East La Penitence continued yesterday.

Charged for the crime are Shawn De Santos and Stephon Howard, both of Freeman Street.

It is alleged that on September 24th, 2017 at Lot 194 Freeman Street, De Santos and Howard murdered Abdul Fazal Shaheed during the furtherance of a robbery…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

Youths charged over Freeman St murder

Two charged over Freeman St murder

Cops get more time with suspects in Freeman St robbery-murder

More in Guyana News

Guyana seeking to finalise economic cooperation pact with Barbados

By

Repairs begin on Kuru Kuru access road after protests

Seven parties, 21 groups expected to submit nominees for local gov’t polls

Comments