Freeman St murder inquiry ongoing

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder charge against two youths accused of the near one-year-old killing of Fazal Shaheed, who was fatally shot during a robbery at Freeman Street, East La Penitence continued yesterday.

Charged for the crime are Shawn De Santos and Stephon Howard, both of Freeman Street.

It is alleged that on September 24th, 2017 at Lot 194 Freeman Street, De Santos and Howard murdered Abdul Fazal Shaheed during the furtherance of a robbery…..