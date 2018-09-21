GuyTIE exhibitors cautiously optimistic after first day

For the 56 exhibitors at the Guyana Trade and Investment Exhibition (GuyTIE) the first day ended with cautious optimism they had not secured any markets but they had secured the interest of at least one of the more than 100 foreign buyers who had travelled to see what they had to offer.

Sandra Craig of SS Natural Flavour BBQ Sauce explained to Stabroek News that while she had been approached by four buyers only one had made an overture.

“He said he is interested in distributing not only my sauces but the other sauces on display here and has collected our information so it’s a start,” she said…..