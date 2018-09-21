Guyana News

Handyman pleads guilty to attempted murder charge

By Staff Writer
Quincy Henry

Before the scheduled start of his trial for attempted murder, handyman Quincy Henry yesterday morning told Justice Brassington Reynolds that he wanted to plead guilty to the charge.

As a result, Henry, called ‘Fix It,’ is now due to face sentencing on October 8th.

Appearing before the judge and jury on Wednesday at the High Court in Georgetown, Henry denied the charge when it was read to him and the start of his trial was deferred until yesterday to allow him time to retain a lawyer…..

Around the Web

Related Coverage

‘Fix it’ to go on trial for attempted murder

Accused in ‘Mango Man’ murder unlikely for trial in current criminal session

George Bacchus killer gets 10 years

More in Guyana News

Guyana seeking to finalise economic cooperation pact with Barbados

By

Repairs begin on Kuru Kuru access road after protests

Seven parties, 21 groups expected to submit nominees for local gov’t polls

Comments