Handyman pleads guilty to attempted murder charge

Before the scheduled start of his trial for attempted murder, handyman Quincy Henry yesterday morning told Justice Brassington Reynolds that he wanted to plead guilty to the charge.

As a result, Henry, called ‘Fix It,’ is now due to face sentencing on October 8th.

Appearing before the judge and jury on Wednesday at the High Court in Georgetown, Henry denied the charge when it was read to him and the start of his trial was deferred until yesterday to allow him time to retain a lawyer…..