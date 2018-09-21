Kwakwani power supply stabilised

Residents of Kwakwani, in Region 10, started receiving a normal power supply once again yesterday but they say they are still waiting to meet with the management of the Kwakwani Utilities Incorporated (KUI) to avoid a recurrence of frequent interruptions they have endured over the past three months.

Residents protested against the KUI last week due to the sporadic blackouts.

Charles Tom, a resident, told Stabroek News last week that the community had been enduring more than eight hours of power outages per day in the preceding three months and that they had been affecting the water supply to residents…..